LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Heritage Hills is just about ready for their sectional championship game on Friday night.

For the Patriots, they are focused on ball security after having four turnovers in last week’s game against Southridge.

“We turned the ball over four times last week at Southridge, and we can’t continue to do that throughout the tournament. We always focus on it, but we had to heighten it up a little this week. Taking care of the football is key,” said head coach, Todd Wilkerson.

Their quarterback, Jett Goldsberry agrees.

“Throwing the ball earlier rather than later. When I had that pick it was a little later of a throw. And getting the handoffs down because the turnovers were not good which led to them scoring on two of the drives,” said Goldsberry.

Heritage Hills will play Scottsburg on Friday night.