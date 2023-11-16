LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – In Lincoln City on Friday night, there will be a PAC rematch between Heritage Hills and Gibson Southern. Patriots players like Preston Coop said this conference matchup adds excitement.

“It adds a fun factor to it. It adds a little extra to encourage us to go out there and dominate,” said Coop.

The Patriots head coach, Todd Wilkerson, said the rivalry is enhancing this game.

“It’s a rivalry. We’ve seen these guys a bunch the last couple of years in the conference and tournament. So it’s a rivalry. We both want to win and have tremendous respect for each other. Ultimately I think that both fan bases want to win really bad,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson also said that while Heritage Hills lost the last time around, this is a different team from week six.

“I think as a team, we’ve grown up a lot. You learn more from a loss sometimes than a win,” said Wilkerson.

Only time will tell if the Patriots have grown enough to overcome the Titans at 7 p.m. on Friday night.