INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WEHT) – In the IHSAA 3A state finals, the Heritage Hills Patriots fell to the Trojans of Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35-7. Regardless of the outcome, getting to the state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium is a major accomplishment, and for Quarterback Jett Goldsberry, it’s a testament to the hard work that he and his team put in throughout his sophomore season.

“(It) feels awesome. We worked all season for this. (I’m) really proud of the guys, really proud of the seniors, and we’re ready for next year.”

Goldsberry spearheaded the Heritage Hills offense this season, with over 1200 yards rushing and passing. “He’s been a great leader all season,” says Wide Receiver Tyler Ruxer.

“For a kid like him as a sophomore to come in–he really just started playing quarterback last year as a freshman–to come in and take his team to the state finals is a pretty good accomplishment,” says Head Coach Todd Wilkerson.

Having trust in young talent is hard, but for Jett’s father, Jon Goldsberry, it’s all about perspective.

“It’s just mind blowing. He’s an unbelievable athlete. Obviously, as a dad, I’m very proud as somebody that’s coached him along the way. From a coach’s perspective, he’s got an extreme amount of talent.”

Talent can take you far in life, but couple that with hard work and a sprinkle of luck, there’s no telling what Goldsberry can accomplish. “I’ve been at every level and he’s better than I ever was,” says Jon. “So let’s hope that he stays healthy. You know, that’s a big key to everything when it comes to athletics, and the sky’s the limit.”

As a sophomore, willing a team to a state championship is impressive, win or lose. Tonight’s defeat is merely a ride on the carousel of progress for Jett and the Patriots to next season.

“(I’m) very proud of him,” says Coach Wilkerson. “I know he’s mad right now, and that’s what I love about it, because he’s very mad that we got beat today and that’s what’s going to fuel him in the off season. You’re probably going to be shocked at how much more dominant he’s going to be next year.”

With a runner up medal around their necks tonight, the Patriots can take home a bit of pride this evening and a whole lot of hope for next season.

“We need to get to work and just keep grinding,” says Jett. “Get in the weight room, get bigger, just keep working hard and we’ll see what happens.”