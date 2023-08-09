HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football season is back.

Here is our schedule for high school football games:

  • Week 1 (Aug 18)
    • North @ Castle (Streamed) 
  • Week 2 (Aug 25)
    • Mater Dei @ Castle (Streamed) 
  • Week 3 (Sept 1)
    • Owensboro @ Daviess County (Streamed) 
  • Week 4 (Sept 8)
    • North @ Reitz (Streamed) 
  • Week 5 (Sept 15)
    • Jasper @ Mater Dei (Streamed) 
  • Week 6 (Sept 22)
    • Reitz @ Castle (Streamed) 
  • Week 7 (Sept 29)
    • Memorial @ Reitz (Streamed) 
  • Week 8 (Oct 6)
    • Fall Festival – No Game
  • Week 9 (Oct 13)
    • Mater Dei @ Reitz (Streamed) 
  • Week 10 (Oct 20)
    • Fort Campbell @ Owensboro Catholic (Over The Air) 
  • Week 11 (Oct 27)
    • Henderson @ Owensboro (Over The Air) 

Walt Ferber will return for the play-by-play, and our news director will do the color commentary. All games will be streamed live on tristatehomepage.com.