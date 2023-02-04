EVASVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school basketball scores from Indiana and Kentucky for Saturday, February 2.

BOYS:

Harrison 75 — Central 60

Christian Academy 64 — Evansville Christian 59

Mater Dei 62 — Crawford County 26

Bedford North Lawrence 79 — Memorial 60

Reitz 58 — South Knox 50

Tecumseh 56 — Lanesville 50

Heritage Hills 64 — Jasper 61

Northeast Dubois 64 — North Knox 26

South Spencer 61 — Perry Central 43

Vincennes Lincoln 64 — Shoals 54

Henderson County 47 — McCracken County 39

Daviess County (Ky.) 65 — Evansville Day 60

Hancock County 74 — Union County 56

Collins 58 — Ohio County 49

McLean County 61 — Foundation Christian Academy 27

GIRLS:

Memorial 62 — Bosse 27

Gibson Southern 59 — Mater Dei 54

Wood Memorial 44 — Tecumseh 42

Princeton 50 — Southridge 45

Forest Park 47 — South Spencer 23

Henderson County 58 — Owensboro 52

Hancock County 59 — Apollo 48

South Warren 68 — Muhlenberg County 37

Graves County 52 — Webster County 51

Union County 54 — Marshall County 45