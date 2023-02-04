EVASVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school basketball scores from Indiana and Kentucky for Saturday, February 2.
BOYS:
Harrison 75 — Central 60
Christian Academy 64 — Evansville Christian 59
Mater Dei 62 — Crawford County 26
Bedford North Lawrence 79 — Memorial 60
Reitz 58 — South Knox 50
Tecumseh 56 — Lanesville 50
Heritage Hills 64 — Jasper 61
Northeast Dubois 64 — North Knox 26
South Spencer 61 — Perry Central 43
Vincennes Lincoln 64 — Shoals 54
Henderson County 47 — McCracken County 39
Daviess County (Ky.) 65 — Evansville Day 60
Hancock County 74 — Union County 56
Collins 58 — Ohio County 49
McLean County 61 — Foundation Christian Academy 27
GIRLS:
Memorial 62 — Bosse 27
Gibson Southern 59 — Mater Dei 54
Wood Memorial 44 — Tecumseh 42
Princeton 50 — Southridge 45
Forest Park 47 — South Spencer 23
Henderson County 58 — Owensboro 52
Hancock County 59 — Apollo 48
South Warren 68 — Muhlenberg County 37
Graves County 52 — Webster County 51
Union County 54 — Marshall County 45