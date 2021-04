EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a year of being off due to the pandemic, the Highland Challenger League returned to the ballpark Sunday.

The Highland Challenger League provides a chance for kids with disabilities to play baseball and most importantly have fun.

The league says they’re happy to be back and to see the smiles the kids bring to the ballpark.









Photos Courtesy Becky Pokorney

Reitz High School’s baseball team was also at the games as this week’s buddies on the field.