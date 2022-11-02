EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Kenny Strawbridge Jr. and Antoine Smith Jr. were the top scorers once again as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team wrapped up its exhibition slate with a 74-64 victory over Huntington University on Wednesday evening inside the Ford Center.

“We knew this was going to be a good test. Huntington went to the national tournament last season and returned an All-American and have good shooters all the way around,” Aces head coach David Ragland said. “Both teams made runs to take the lead and I am happy with how we responded. We are playing for each other and are working to get better.”

Strawbridge recorded 18 points and 6 rebounds in the win. He was 4-for-6 from outside while adding four assists. Smith continued his efficient shooting, going 6-for-7 from the field on his way to 15 points. He also tied for the game-high with six caroms. Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points while Marvin Coleman II scored 11. Coleman also recorded six boards.

Sekou Kalle had the first bucket of the night before the Foresters scored five in a row to take their first lead of the game. Marvin Coleman II converted the first triple for the Aces to put them back in front at 6-5 before Huntington posted the next three to go back in front at 8-6.

Evansville regrouped and would go on an 11-0 run to take its largest lead at 17-8. Antoine Smith Jr. got things started with a runner to tie it up while Kenny Strawbridge Jr. took a pass from Smith and turned it into a triple for the next UE score. Smith added another triple while Strawbridge connected on another field goal to close the rally with the Aces up 17-8.

In the blink of an eye, Huntington stormed back. Scoring eight in a row, the Foresters made it a 1-point game at the midway point of the half and would continue to rally. What turned into a 12-2 rally, the Foresters went back in front by a 20-19 score with 8:49 remaining in the half.

Trailing by a 22-21 margin, Evansville reeled off ten in a row to help make it a 34-27 game at the half. After Gage Bobe opened the run with a layup, Preston Phillips launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 26-22 game with 5:50 showing on the clock. Strawbridge also added a trey in the run. Strawbridge led all players with 12 points in the first half.

Out of the break, Bobe hit the opening attempt to push the lead back to nine, but the Foresters fought back with another run, outscoring UE by an 8-2 margin to get back within a possession. Huntington kept it within two possessions for the next sequence until Coleman and Strawbridge added buckets to push the lead to 57-49 with under eight minutes left.

After the Foresters got within six to make it a 57-51 score, the Aces made a statement. Knocking down nine out of ten field goal attempts, UE extended the lead to a game-high of 13 points when a shot by Blaise Beauchamp made it a 64-51 game inside of the 6-minute mark. The Foresters cut slightly into the deficit over the final moments but the Aces held strong, winning by a 74-64 final.

“It is always important to win – they (Huntington) are a good team and came ready to play. They had nothing to lose and shot well. We need to learn what we can from tonight and be ready for our next game,” Coleman exclaimed following the victory. “We need to approach every game with the same mentality and work to get better each and every day.”

UE wrapped up the game shooting an even 50%, hitting 30 out of 60 field goal tries. The defense held the Foresters to 39.7% shooting along with a 29.4% tally from outside. With seven players hauling in five or more rebounds, the Aces finished with a 45-31 edge in that statistic.

With two successful exhibition games under their belt, the Aces are set to open the regular season on Monday evening at Miami Ohio.

Courtesy: UE Athletics