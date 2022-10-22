EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It was a full day of soccer on the north side on Saturday. Fans packed Bundrant Stadium for boys and girls semi-state.

Memorial girls faced Bishop Chatard early in the day. No score for either team in the first half, but Myla Browning and Avarie Zeller each scored for the Tigers in the second half to get the 2-0 victory and head to State for the second year in a row. They will face Leo at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Memorial boys took on Brebeuf next. Kole Stratman scored the Tigers lone goal in the second half, while Mateo Soria and Julian Bell helped the Braves secure the 2-1 final.

Mater Dei girls wrapped up the evening against Park Tudor. Paige Dill was the only one to score in the game, giving the Panthers the 1-0 win.