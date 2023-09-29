HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Week 7 of Home Team Friday kicks off this afternoon in the Tri-State. This week, our sports team will be providing scores on 24 games throughout southwestern Indiana, northwestern Kentucky and eastern Illinois. You can find updates on this page, or on our sports Twitter account.

Our game of the week is Memorial vs. Reitz, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and you can watch it on our dedicated live stream page.

Games

  1. Mt. Carmel vs. Olney – 7 p.m.
  2. Graves County vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.
  3. Mater Dei vs. Bosse – 6:30 p.m.
  4. Harrison vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.
  5. Carmi vs. Christopher – 7 p.m.
  6. Sesser vs. Edwards County – 7 p.m.
  7. Fairfield vs. Flora – 7 p.m.
  8. Ohio County vs. Greenwood – 7 p.m.
  9. Castle vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
  10. Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon – 7 p.m.
  11. Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.
  12. Vincennes Lincoln vs. North – 6:30 p.m.
  13. Forest Park vs. North Posey – 6:30 p.m.
  14. Marshall County vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.
  15. Todd County Central vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.
  16. West Washington vs. Perry Central – 6:30 p.m.
  17. Boonville vs. Princeton – 7 p.m.
  18. Memorial vs. Reitz – 6:30 p.m.
  19. Southridge vs. South Spencer – 6:30 p.m.
  20. Tecumseh vs. Springs Valley – 6:30 p.m.
  21. Pike Central vs. Tell City – 6:30 p.m.
  22. Union County vs. Trigg County – 7 p.m.
  23. Gibson Southern vs. Washington – 6:30 p.m.
  24. Hancock County vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

Scores

Mt. Carmel0
Olney0
7:00 p.m.
Graves County0
Apollo0
7:00 p.m.
Mater Dei0
Bosse0
6:30 p.m.
Harrison0
Central0
6:30 p.m.
Carmi0
Christopher0
7:00 p.m.
Sesser0
Edwards County0
7:00 p.m.
Fairfield0
Flora0
7:00 p.m.
Ohio County0
Greenwood0
7:00 p.m.
Castle0
Jasper0
6:30 p.m.
Heritage Hills0
Mt Vernon0
7:00 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins0
Muhlenberg County0
7:00 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln0
North0
6:30 p.m.
Forest Park0
North Posey0
6:30 p.m.
Marshall County0
Owensboro0
7:00 p.m.
Todd County Central0
Owensboro Catholic0
7:00 p.m.
West Washington0
Perry Central0
6:30 p.m.
Boonville0
Princeton0
7:00 p.m.
Memorial0
Reitz0
6:30 p.m.
Southridge0
South Spencer0
6:30 p.m.
Tecumseh0
Springs Valley0
6:30 p.m.
Pike Central0
Tell City0
6:30 p.m.
Union County0
Trigg County0
7:00 p.m.
Gibson Southern0
Washington0
6:30 p.m.
Hancock County0
Webster County0
7:00 p.m.

