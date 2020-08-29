Home Team Friday (8/28/20) Segment 2

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Human trafficking problem in western Kentucky: a closer look
Video
Top Stories
Korn Ferry Tour Championship deals with remnants of Hurricane Laura
Video
Brad Byrd discusses changing CDC guidelines
Video
Warrick County Schools to begin search for new superintendent
Video
Showplace Cinemas reopening at limited capacity
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
Japan 2020
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Top Stories
HTF: Castle vs Mater Dei
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Memorial V. North
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Reitz v. Vincennes Lincoln
Video
Home Team Friday: Central V. Bosse
Video
Home Team Friday: Southridge v. Boonville (8/28/20)
Video
Home Team Friday Two Minute Drill (8/28/20)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Trailsisters
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – French Lick Resort & Casino
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Great Buys Plus
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chare Running
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday (8/28/20) Segment 2
Local Sports
by:
Ryan Witry
Posted:
Aug 28, 2020 / 10:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2020 / 10:35 PM CDT
Castle V. Mater Dei
North Posey V. Princeton
Trending Stories
Weather
Human trafficking problem in western Kentucky: a closer look
Video
Interactive Radar
Infant dies in Evansville shooting
Video
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal accident in Ohio County
Video