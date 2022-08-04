EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Last football season wasn’t exactly what the Central Bears were hoping for. In head coach Andy Zirkelbach’s first year, Central went 2-8 on the season. This year though, they say they have the confidence and the skills to turn things around on the field.

“We’re young in two regards,” said Zirkelbach. “Between age and experience levels. But we’ve got guys working hard. Our numbers are good, we’ve got a big turnout. We’ve got guys who love playing football for Central High School. Good culture, good chemistry and it’s just improving daily. And we’re really excited about it. Our kids have been focused on attitude, effort and energy all summer, which is kind of like three of our points of emphasis for our football program so it’s been a nice summer and we’re looking for good things to come.”

Between summer practices and heading into the fall, the Bears say they have a different mentality looking forward.

“We’re kind of a no nonsense group this year,” said senior Riley Broshears. “We’re taking practices a lot more seriously. Everybody that’s here are people that want to be here and we know that. And so we’re building each other up, not tearing each other down, staying together and working as a team.”

That’s the key phrase everyone is emphasizing – working as a team.

“This year, we hope to not get as many penalties,” said senior Kyle Carrier. “I think what will help us is we’re actually practicing as a team, we’re playing as one and we’re keeping each other accountable for our actions on the field. We’re ready to show everybody what we can do out there on the field and we’re definitely going to go out there and play some good ball this year.”

Central kicks of their 2022 season on their home turf as they host Mater Dei on August 19.