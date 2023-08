HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Home Team Friday crew began high school football coverage with Countdown on Thursday night. Michael Gross and Collin Davies were joined by the voice of Bosse Field, Zane Clodfelter, as they previewed upcoming games in the tri-state.

