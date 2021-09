(WEHT) - Governor Beshear and health officials were begging for those who have not been vaccinated to get the shot. They stressed that as the Delta variant surges through Kentucky, they're seeing more and more young people dying.

"It's hard to tell someone that's 40 years old that they're going to be dead within 24 hours and there's nothing we can do,” said Traci Sanchez, M.D. from King's Daughters Medical Center