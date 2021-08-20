Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs Columbus North (8/20/21)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)--"We've had a great start to the school year despite the challenges," chief communication officer with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation Jason Woebkenberg said.

Challenges this school year include tackling the Delta variant. Both the EVSC and Warrick County school corporation are masking up with case numbers on the rise. WCSC Superintendent Todd Lambert told Eyewitness News they're noticing a new trend this school year as a result of the mask mandate inside the school corporation.