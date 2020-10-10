Home Team Friday: Jasper vs. North (10/9/2020)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
McConnell tries to salvage Senate majority with court vote
Top Stories
COVID surge: Record number of deaths reported in Tri-State
Mayor Winnecke signs executive order to limit people at public gatherings
Owensboro Parks and Recreation announces closures amid COVID-19 red zone status
Video
Woodmere Dog Park ready to unleash presence
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Masters Report
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Two Minute Drill (10/9/20)
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Off the Gridiron (10/9/2020)
Video
Home Team Friday: Harrison vs. Mater Dei (10/9/20)
Video
Home Team Friday: Reitz vs. Bosse (10/9/2020)
Video
Home Team Friday: Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln (10/9/20)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife plays a new song
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Undivided
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Cooking with Chef Adam (10/09/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mayor Winnecke talks about protecting yourself from coronavirus
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- How to wear a face mask with a hearing aid
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/09/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday: Jasper vs. North (10/9/2020)
Local Sports
by:
Ryan Witry
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 11:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 11:46 PM CDT
(WEHT)-
Jasper-23
North-16
Trending Stories
Weather
Mayor Winnecke signs executive order to limit people at public gatherings
Sports
IMS says Indianapolis 500 tentatively set to run as scheduled
West Nut Club Half Pot tickets go on sale