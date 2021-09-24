Home Team Friday: Mater Dei vs. North (9/24/21)

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Meade County Sheriff's Department on an investigation involving the recovery of a body in a vehicle in Vine Grove on Wednesday.

Police say Denny Rumfelt was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department, Rumfelt and the victim were temporary residents at a campground in Muhlenberg County for an unknown amount of time.