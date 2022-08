OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) John Edge is building a winner at Apollo.

Edge is entering his fourth season as the Eagles head coach and is expecting big things this fall. Apollo returns several key players from last year’s team that went 6-5.

“I think this is where we take a big jump,” says the Eagles’ head coach. “We have a lot of guys coming back. Things are going our way right now. We’ve made some strides since we started getting back to work in June. I feel pretty good.”