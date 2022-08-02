EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) “Take the next step” is a popular phrase at Bosse practices this year.

The Bulldogs won three games last season, their most since 2017, and are hoping for even more this fall.

“Winning our first 2 games last year definitely got the ball rolling,” says head coach Stephan Mullen. “Last year after game 3 or 4, I wrote on the board where I thought we were in the conference. And then coming into this year we did the same thing. Just working on taking that next step.”

Bosse opens the season with Vincennes Lincoln.