EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The theme is this season at Harrison is improvement. The Warriors won 2 games last season, the most for the program since 2018. Head coach Mo Sutton hopes 21 seniors will lead to more wins this fall.

“The program is on the up,” says Sutton. “(My) first year we won 1. Second year we won 2. This year we will win 3 or more so we are ready to go. We are going to bring back the old winning tradition.”

Harrison opens up the season at Reitz.