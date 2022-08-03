EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Never count out Mater Dei football. In general, that’s a great rule to follow every fall.

Mike Goebel is set to begin his 26th season as the Wildcats’ head coach and he should have another very good team. The Wildcats were hit hard by graduation but return starting quarterback Mason Wunderlich.

“We have turned the page and this is a different team,” says Goebel. “They are working hard but they are not anywhere near where they need to be, that’s for sure. But, it’s been a great group, great senior leadership, we have some people with experience but we have a lot of holes to plug.”

Mater Dei went 12-3 last season and advanced to the IHSAA 2A championship game.