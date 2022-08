EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) It’s another season of big expectations at Memorial. Twenty two players return from last year’s team that went 11-3.

Memorial has been on quite a run recently. The Tigers have advanced to semistate in 4 of the last 5 seasons.

“My entire high school career, I have been around successful teams,” says senior Leo Collins. “This team is ready to be successful too. Get back to where we were last year and even further than that.”

Memorial opens up the season at Jasper.