EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Is this the year North finally breaks through? That’s the big question for the Huskies as the season nears.

North has gone 5-5 in each of the last three seasons.

Head coach Joey Paridaen says it’s time for his team to take the next step.

“I think the biggest step we are trying to take is unity in the team,” says Paridaen. “There are certain things we need to fix within our program and one of the biggest things is just to be able to play together.”

North opens up the season taking on Castle.