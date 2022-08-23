POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) North Posey is off to a good start this season. The Vikings beat South Spencer 61-14 in their opener.

North Posey returns only 2 seniors from last year’s team that went 9-3 but returns a large group of experienced young players.

“I think the sky’s the limit for this group,” says head coach Waylon Schenk. “Their approach is blue-collar every day. They show up, they do their work in the weight room, they do their work in the class room and they don’t take anything for granted.”

North Posey hosts Princeton Friday night.