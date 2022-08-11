OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Catholic hopes to begin the new season, where the old season ended.

After starting last year with five straight losses, the Aces got hot and won seven games in a row. Catholic also won a pair of playoff games and advanced to the 2A quarterfinals.

Jason Morris is expecting about deep playoff run this season.

“The expectations here are high every year,” says the Aces head coach. “We feel like every single week we have a shot to win. Returning lots of players back from last year’s roster, we were really young. A lot of freshmen and sophomores who will now be sophomores and juniors. Along with 11 seniors who are all contributing and we really feel strong about our class.”

Owensboro Catholic begins the season at Apollo.