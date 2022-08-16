OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) It’s not unusual for expectations to be high at Owensboro. In fact, the Red Devils embrace those high expectations.

Since 2018, Owensboro has gone 46-7 and made a trip to the 5A state championship game. Fifteen starters are back from last year’s team that went 12-2, so those expectations are sky high once again.

“Year in and year out expectations are high,” says head coach Jay Fallin. “With a big group coming back and lots of seniors we do have high hopes and expectations heading into this season.”

Owensboro opens the season in Louisville taking on Saint X.