EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Reitz Panthers are one of the most tradition rich programs in Indiana. However, the last three seasons have been a bit of a struggle for the west side program.

Reitz hasn’t had a winning season 2018.

Cory Brunson will be in his 3rd season as head coach and says the team needs to take the next step and learn how to win.

“Definitely the potential is there,” says the Panthers’ head coach. “I thought the senior class did a good job last year and they were close. We went 4-7 and out of those 7 losses, 4 or 5 of them we had the lead with a minute to go and couldn’t hang on. This year the theme is finish and hopefully the senior group can finish those games and get the ship turned around.”

Reitz opens the season hosting Harrison.