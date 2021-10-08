Home Team Friday: Reitz vs. Bosse (10/8/21)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) - It's been nearly three weeks since a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically injured while on duty. Friday night, two rival football teams in the county came together to support him.

"He is improving, which is godsent,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. "I don't think the situation would be as good as it is and I have always said prayers work regardless if you believe or don't believe they work."