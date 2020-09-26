Skip to content
Home Team Friday: Southridge vs. Tell City
Local Sports
Posted:
Sep 25, 2020 / 11:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2020 / 11:37 PM CDT
(WEHT)-
Southridge – 14
Tell City – 12
