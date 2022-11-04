Week 12 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!
Games
- North vs. Castle @ 7:00 p.m.
- Memorial vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m.
- Pike Central vs. Owen Valley @ 6:00 p.m.
- Southridge vs. Heritage Hills @ 6:30 p.m.
- North Posey vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m.
- Tecumseh vs. Providence @ 6:30 p.m.
- McLean County vs. Caldwell County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Owensboro Catholic vs. Fort Campbell @ 7:30 p.m.
- Webster County vs. Casey County @ 8:00 p.m.
- Glasgow vs. Union County @ 7:00 p.m.
- Warren Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins @ 7:30 p.m.
- Hopkins County Central vs. Warren East @ 7:00 p.m.
- Ohio County vs. Bowling Green @ 7:00 p.m.
- Apollo vs. Central Hardin @ 8:00 p.m.
- North Hardin vs. Daviess County @ 7:00 p.m.
- Barren County vs. Henderson County @ 7:00 p.m.
Scores
|North
|0
|Castle
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorial
|0
|Boonville
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Pike Central
|0
|Owen Valley
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Southridge
|0
|Heritage Hills
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|North Posey
|0
|Mater Dei
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Tecumseh
|0
|Providence
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|McLean County
|0
|Caldwell County
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Owensboro Catholic
|0
|Fort Campbell
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Webster County
|0
|Casey County
|0
|8:00 p.m.
|Glasgow
|0
|Union County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Warren Central
|0
|Madisonville-North Hopkins
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Hopkins County Central
|0
|Warren East
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Ohio County
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Apollo
|0
|Central Hardin
|0
|8:00 p.m.
|North Hardin
|0
|Daviess County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Barren County
|0
|Henderson County
|0
|7:00 p.m.