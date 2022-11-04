Week 12 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

  • North vs. Castle @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Memorial vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. Owen Valley @ 6:00 p.m.
  • Southridge vs. Heritage Hills @ 6:30 p.m.
  • North Posey vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Tecumseh vs. Providence @ 6:30 p.m.
  • McLean County vs. Caldwell County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Fort Campbell @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Webster County vs. Casey County @ 8:00 p.m.
  • Glasgow vs. Union County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Warren Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Warren East @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Bowling Green @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Apollo vs. Central Hardin @ 8:00 p.m.
  • North Hardin vs. Daviess County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Barren County vs. Henderson County @ 7:00 p.m.

Scores

North0
Castle0
7:00 p.m.
Memorial0
Boonville0
7:00 p.m.
Pike Central0
Owen Valley0
6:00 p.m.
Southridge0
Heritage Hills0
6:30 p.m.
North Posey0
Mater Dei0
7:00 p.m.
Tecumseh0
Providence0
6:30 p.m.
McLean County0
Caldwell County0
7:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic0
Fort Campbell0
7:30 p.m.
Webster County0
Casey County0
8:00 p.m.
Glasgow0
Union County0
7:00 p.m.
Warren Central0
Madisonville-North Hopkins0
7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central0
Warren East0
7:00 p.m.
Ohio County0
Bowling Green0
7:00 p.m.
Apollo0
Central Hardin0
8:00 p.m.
North Hardin0
Daviess County0
7:00 p.m.
Barren County0
Henderson County0
7:00 p.m.