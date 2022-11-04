Week 12 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

North vs. Castle @ 7:00 p.m.

Memorial vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Owen Valley @ 6:00 p.m.

Southridge vs. Heritage Hills @ 6:30 p.m.

North Posey vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Providence @ 6:30 p.m.

McLean County vs. Caldwell County @ 7:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Fort Campbell @ 7:30 p.m.

Webster County vs. Casey County @ 8:00 p.m.

Glasgow vs. Union County @ 7:00 p.m.

Warren Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins @ 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Warren East @ 7:00 p.m.

Ohio County vs. Bowling Green @ 7:00 p.m.

Apollo vs. Central Hardin @ 8:00 p.m.

North Hardin vs. Daviess County @ 7:00 p.m.

Barren County vs. Henderson County @ 7:00 p.m.

