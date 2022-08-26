Week 2 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games:

Daviess County vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.

Southridge vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.

Central vs. Bosse – 7 p.m.

Eldorado vs. Fairfield – 7 p.m.

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton vs. Flora – 7 p.m.

New Albany vs. Gibson Southern – 6:30 p.m.

Harrison vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Albion vs. Johnston City – 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7 p.m.

Castle vs. Mater Dei – 7 p.m.

Carmi-White County vs. McLeansboro – 7 p.m.

Breckinridge County vs. McLean County – 7 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Mt Vernon – 7 p.m.

Marshall vs. Mt. Carmel – 7 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. North – 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. North Posey – 7 p.m.

Apollo vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Perry Central – 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Tecumseh – 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Tell City – 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Union County – 7 p.m.

Reitz vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

Scores:

Daviess County – 0

Owensboro Catholic – 0

7 p.m.

Southridge – 0

Boonville – 0

6:30 p.m.

Central – 0

Bosse – 0

7 p.m.

Eldorado – 0

Fairfield – 0

7 p.m.

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton – 0

Flora – 0

7 p.m.

New Albany – 0

Gibson Southern – 0

6:30 p.m.

Harrison – 0

Jasper – 0

6:30 p.m.

Albion – 0

Johnston City – 0

7:30 p.m.

Caldwell County – 0

Madisonville North Hopkins – 0

7 p.m.

Castle – 0

Mater Dei – 0

7 p.m.

Carmi-White County – 0

McLeansboro – 0

7 p.m.

Breckinridge County – 0

McLean County – 0

7 p.m.

South Spencer – 0

Mt Vernon – 0

7 p.m.

Marshall – 0

Mt. Carmel – 0

7 p.m.

Hancock County – 0

Muhlenberg County – 0

7 p.m.

Memorial – 0

North – 0

7 p.m.

Princeton – 0

North Posey – 0

7 p.m.

Apollo – 0

Owensboro – 0

7 p.m.

Forest Park – 0

Perry Central – 0

6:30 p.m.

Pike Central – 0

Tecumseh – 0

6:30 p.m.

Heritage Hills – 0

Tell City – 0

7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central – 0

Union County – 0

7 p.m.

Reitz – 0

Vincennes Lincoln – 0

6:30 p.m.

Crittenden County – 0

Webster County – 0

7 p.m.