Week 5 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

Linton Stockton vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.

North vs. Bosse – 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Forest Park – 6:30 p.m.

Tell City vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Harrison – 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. North Posey – 7 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Perry Central – 7 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Princeton – 7 p.m.

Central vs. Reitz – 7 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Washington – 6:30 p.m.

Scores

Linton Stockton0
Boonville0
6:30 p.m.
North0
Bosse0
7:00 p.m.
Mt Vernon0
Forest Park0
6:30 p.m.
Tell City0
Hancock County0
7:00 p.m.
Memorial0
Harrison0
7:00 p.m.
Mater Dei0
Jasper0
6:30 p.m.
Heritage Hills0
North Posey0
7:00 p.m.
Tecumseh0
Perry Central0
7:00 p.m.
South Spencer0
Princeton0
7:00 p.m.
Central0
Reitz0
7:00 p.m.
Gibson Southern0
Southridge0
6:30 p.m.
Pike Central0
Washington0
6:30 p.m.