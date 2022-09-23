Week 6 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!
Scores
|Boonville
|0
|Mount Vernon
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Castle
|0
|Reitz
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Bosse
|0
|Memorial
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Harrison
|0
|Vincennes Lincoln
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Mater Dei
|0
|North
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Forest Park
|0
|South Spencer
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Gibson Southern
|0
|Heritage Hills
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Jasper
|0
|Central
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Southridge
|0
|Tell City
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Tecumseh
|0
|North Posey
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|McLean County
|0
|Butler County
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Union County
|0
|Crittenden County
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Calloway County
|0
|Madisonville-North Hopkins
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Daviess County
|0
|Marshall County
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Apollo
|0
|McCracken County
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Ohio County
|0
|Owensboro
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Henderson County
|0
|Paducah Tilghman
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Fairfield
|0
|Carmi
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Mt. Carmel
|0
|Olney
|0
|7:00 p.m.