Week 6 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

  • Boonville vs. Mount Vernon – 7 p.m.
  • Castle vs. Reitz – 7 p.m.
  • Bosse vs. Memorial – 7 p.m.
  • Harrison vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.
  • Mater Dei vs. North – 7 p.m.
  • Forest Park vs. South Spencer – 6:30 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.
  • Jasper vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Southridge vs. Tell City – 6:30 p.m.
  • Tecumseh vs. North Posey – 7 p.m.
  • McLean County vs. Butler County – 6 p.m.
  • Union County vs. Crittenden County – 6 p.m.
  • Calloway County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins – 6 p.m.
  • Daviess County vs. Marshall County – 6 p.m.
  • Apollo vs. McCracken County – 6 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Owensboro – 6 p.m.
  • Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman – 6 p.m.
  • Fairfield vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Carmel vs. Olney – 7 p.m.

Scores

Boonville0
Mount Vernon0
7:00 p.m.
Castle0
Reitz0
7:00 p.m.
Bosse0
Memorial0
7:00 p.m.
Harrison0
Vincennes Lincoln0
6:30 p.m.
Mater Dei0
North0
7:00 p.m.
Forest Park0
South Spencer0
6:30 p.m.
Gibson Southern0
Heritage Hills0
7:00 p.m.
Jasper0
Central0
6:30 p.m.
Southridge0
Tell City0
7:00 p.m.
Tecumseh0
North Posey0
7:00 p.m.
McLean County0
Butler County0
6:00 p.m.
Union County0
Crittenden County0
6:00 p.m.
Calloway County0
Madisonville-North Hopkins0
6:00 p.m.
Daviess County0
Marshall County0
6:00 p.m.
Apollo0
McCracken County0
6:00 p.m.
Ohio County0
Owensboro0
6:00 p.m.
Henderson County0
Paducah Tilghman0
6:00 p.m.
Fairfield0
Carmi0
7:00 p.m.
Mt. Carmel0
Olney0
7:00 p.m.