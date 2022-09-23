Week 6 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

Boonville vs. Mount Vernon – 7 p.m.

Castle vs. Reitz – 7 p.m.

Bosse vs. Memorial – 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. North – 7 p.m.

Forest Park vs. South Spencer – 6:30 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.

Jasper vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.

Southridge vs. Tell City – 6:30 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. North Posey – 7 p.m.

McLean County vs. Butler County – 6 p.m.

Union County vs. Crittenden County – 6 p.m.

Calloway County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins – 6 p.m.

Daviess County vs. Marshall County – 6 p.m.

Apollo vs. McCracken County – 6 p.m.

Ohio County vs. Owensboro – 6 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman – 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.

Mt. Carmel vs. Olney – 7 p.m.

Scores

