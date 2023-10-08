HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Vote on who you think deserves this week’s Home Team Friday MVP. The poll closes on Tuesday at noon.

Nominee #1 –Roland Vera Jr. (RB-Reitz )- 224 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win over Bosse is enough to get Vera Jr. on the ballot.

Nominee #2 –Jarren Johnson (QB- Union County)- Johnson rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns in a win for the Braves.

Nominee #3- Tanner Boyd (QB-Gibson Southern)- The quarterback had 304 total yards with four touchdowns while only playing two and a half quarters in the win against Mount Vernon.

Nominee #4-Jaxon Lueken (RB-Forest Park)- The back had 8 carries for 220 yards and a touchdown.