BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s the start of week two for college football, and coaches took to the podium on Monday either with smiles… or maybe not so much. Tom Allen was quick to praise his Hoosiers after a very exciting late win over Illinois on Friday.

Connor Bazelak threw for 330 yards, the first Indiana quarterback to throw more than 300 yards in his debut since Antwaan Randle El in 1998. Wide receiver Cam Camper had a standout night as well with 156 yards receiving.

Although the Hoosiers came out on top, it wasn’t a breeze. Tom Allen knows there’s room for improvement.

“Didn’t run the football very good at all,” said Allen. “Got to improve that. They loaded the box and were determined not to allow us to. There’s no question, the film shows that quite a bit. We’ve got to improve up front in that area without question. Didn’t tackle very good. Missed 23 tackles. That accounted for a lot of their yards. So that was really disappointing. Tackled really well at times. I think Number 2 is an elite running back. He’s really special. And I think Number 1 is an elite runner with a ball in his hand. And he had 99 yards after he first touched it. So we’ve got to work on that.”

IU tackle Matthew Bedford will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL, which will be a blow to the offensive line. Allen said Parker Hanna will take his spot. IU hosts Idaho on Saturday and they’ll honor the 1968 Rose Bowl team at the game.