HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It was another hot day at Ellis Park. People weren’t the only ones dealing with the heat.

The horses were working hard to compete and beat the heat. After horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, racing was moved to Ellis Park for the month of June for safety concerns. Since then, no horses have died there.

New safety regulations were put in play like stricter rules in making sure that horses were fit to compete in the races they were. A trainer, Jason Barkley, said its a necessary precaution.

“They have to prove that they fit in the state of Kentucky to make sure that they’re running at the level that makes sense and to make sure they’re not being overrun,” said Barkley.

There hasn’t been just success on the safety side, but the business side. The manager of Ellis Park, Matt Pressley, said it’s built more confidence for reinvestment.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity for us to shine, especially with these additional race days and put our best foot forward. People will start to realize the history of Ellis Park and just building on that for a bright future,” said Pressley.

The immediate future hold the Stephen Foster Stakes tomorrow.