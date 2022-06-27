HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The Henderson Flash are putting together a season to remember. The Flash have the best record in the Ohio Valley League (17-4) and feel like this is the year they finally win the league championship.

The Flash won the OVL North division in 2019 and 2021.

“I think we are definitely good enough to win it all this year,” says Nick Wimber. “The talent is here, the coaching staff is here. It’s lining up to be the type of season we were expecting to have.”

The Flash will play the Dubois Co. Bombers Friday night at Bosse Field.