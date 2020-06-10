House where former UK star Lynn Bowden was staying raided by police

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) prepares to throw the ball during the NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

(WEHT) A Youngstown, Ohio, home in which former UK star and current Las Vegas Raider Lynn Bowden Jr. was staying was raided by Drug Enforcement Agency agents, U.S. Marshals and local police, according to a statement from the DEA on Wednesday morning.

Handguns and loaded assault weapons were recovered from the house. Although Bowden was present during the raid and handcuffed on the porch during the search, no arrests were made.

The police have not determined Bowden to have any involvement in illegal activity at this time.

Bowden’s agency tweeted that Bowden and his son were staying at the house, which belongs to a family relative, and that he “fully cooperated with law enforcement during the search … was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime.”

A statement released by the DEA reads: “Evidence, including handguns and loaded assault weapons, were seized. No arrests were made and no public charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.”

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)