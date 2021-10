OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for the victims and their families, it's every single day. Erica Owen was a victim of domestic violence from the Tri-State. Her boyfriend just pleaded guilty to her murder and will soon learn his fate.

"It's all sad, it's a tragedy," said Lisa Greer, Erica's mom. "But we felt like we got the best thing we could do in the situation."