EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Aiy'Den Scott-Drain is not your average business owner. He puts his blood, sweat and tears into his work, but there's one big thing that stands out. He's only six years old.

"So i make my art and I just want...I like to see people happy so if the people that buy my stuff, if they're happy that makes me happy to see that,” said Aiy’Den.