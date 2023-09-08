MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Golden Aces wide receiver caught 19 of his quarterback’s 23 completions for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

“My community was way behind me,” Gillihan said. “At first I was like, well, I don’t know [with those] big Evansville schools. But once I got going and everyone was voting, my community was way, way behind me. And I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. It really means a lot.”

Gillihan and Mt. Carmel will have another chance to put up some impressive numbers when they host Robinson on Friday night.