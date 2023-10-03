HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With nearly 65% of the vote in this week’s Play of the Night poll, Jasper Quarterback Max Bueltel takes home the Week 7 award.

Buetel broke free from behind the line of scrimmage, toed the sideline, slithering out of a couple of tackles to make his way in for a 70-yard house call.

Sadly, it wouldn’t be enough to secure the win for the Wildcats, as they lost to the Castle Knights, 39-33.

(The spelling on the graphic in the video is incorrect. We are aware “Bueltel” is the correct spelling.)