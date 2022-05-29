OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – AthElite Sports Management out of Illinois hosted a youth basketball tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend, the first sporting event held there since the new sports floor was installed in 2021. 75 teams from eight states competed over a two-day span in front of over 1,500 fans.

The teams were comprised of boys from grade 5 through high school and 6th grade girls. According to AthElite, college coaches and national scouting services covered the games. The winning teams from each age group would go home with a championship ring.

“For these young athletes, they want to play all the time, there is no off-season,” said Sam Swinford, founder of AthElite. “So, a chance to get in the gym and play three four five games in a weekend is great. And to be here in Owensboro is great as well for them. We’ve has a few team huddles that people are breaking like ‘we’re here for the rings on three’ or whatever but yeah people are excited so that’ll be neat.”

Swinford says he hopes this can be a yearly event held in Owensboro.