EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The regular season is still going strong for girls hoops in Indiana, but as February draws nearer, it’s time to get into the sectional mindset.

The Huskies are doing just that at North. With a 13-4 record and 4-2 in conference games, they currently sit at fourth place in the SIAC. There are still six games left of the regular season – three conference and three non-conference – so they’ve got the time and talent to slide up the rankings.

Senior Amiyah Buchanan, a SEMO commit, has notched seven double-doubles this year for North. She says she knows the team’s success as a whole can put a target on their backs from opponents, but she’s confident in what they bring to the court each night.

“I feel like our defense is really helping us the most and how we all play our own roles and we play our role good in the games,” said senior Amiyah Buchanan.

Senior Jalyn Shelby is leading the team in scoring, averaging over 21 points per game, helping that Huskies pick up some impressive victories this year. Her tenacity has put her name on the list of potential SIAC players of the year. She says getting through the rest of the season is all about working together as a squad.

“We’ve just got to stick together and get through it all as a team,” said senior Jalyn Shelby. “It’s us versus everybody. Keep up our beast mentality during practice. That’s what it all comes down to is practice.”

The dynamic duo are leading the Huskies down the road of success in which head coach Tyler Choate says can hopefully continue deep into the postseason.

“I think this year the sectional is open,” said head coach Tyler Choate. “There’s a lot of real quality teams in it. For us it’s just about playing right at the right time. If we can do that three nights in February, we’ve talked about that a lot, three nights in February, then I like our chances. I think our girls will have a chance to win games.”

North is a perfect 7-0 at home this season and they look to extend that streak this Thursday as they host Vincennes Lincoln.