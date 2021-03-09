IHSA to allow spectators in the stands at 20% capacity at high school games at

ILLINOIS (WEHT) It’s been quite a while since crowds in Illinois have been able to stand on the sidelines and watch a football or baseball game. Soon, more fans will be able to do just that.

The Illinois High School Association made the decision to increase spectators from 50 people to 20-percent of venue capacity. That’s only for regions in phase 4, which the entire state is in.

This update only applies to outdoor sports. That includes soccer, football, baseball and softball.

Parents and athletes had filed a lawsuit over the ban on winter sports. They accused Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association of violating their kids’ rights under the states constitution.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)