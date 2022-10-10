IHSAA (WEHT) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its high school football sectional pairings. The first round of the state tournament is scheduled for October 21st. Class 5A state tournament begins on October 28th.

Gibson Southern is looking to repeat as the 3A state champions as they are currently undefeated. Reitz has put together an undefeated season as well in Class 4A, while Tecumseh is undefeated at the 1A level.

IHSAA Football State Tournament:

Class 5A

Sectional 16

Game 1: Floyd Central (3-5) at North (4-4)

Game 2: Castle (5-3) at New Albany (2-6)

Class 4A

Sectional 24

Game 1: Memorial (5-3) at Bosse (1-7)

Game 2: Jasper (5-3) at Game 1 winner

Game 3: Boonville (6-2) at Harrison (2-6)

Game 4: Central (0-8) at Reitz (8-0)

Class 3A

Sectional 30

Game 1: Vincennes Lincoln (4-4) at Gibson Southern (8-0)

Game 2: Owen Valley (8-0) at Mount Vernon (4-4)

Game 3: Princeton (0-8) at West Vigo (3-5)

Game 4: Washington (2-6) at Pike Central (1-7)

Sectional 32

Game 1: Scottsburg (2-6) at Corydon Central (3-5)

Game 2: North Harrison (6-2) at Southridge (7-1)

Game 3: Madison (4-4) at Heritage Hills (4-4)

Game 4: Charlestown (7-1) at Salem (2-6)

Class 2A

Sectional 40

Game 1: Forest Park (1-7) at North Posey (6-2)

Game 2: Mitchell (1-7) at Paoli (6-2)

Game 3: Tell City (2-6) at Crawford County (0-8)

Game 4: Perry Central (7-1) at Mater Dei (6-2)

Class 1A

Sectional 48

Game 1: South Spencer (4-4) at Tecumseh (8-0)

Game 2: North Daviess (5-3) at Game 1 winner

Game 3: Springs Valley (4-4) at Providence (6-1)

Game 4: West Washington (5-2) at Eastern Greene (1-7