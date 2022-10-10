IHSAA (WEHT) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its high school football sectional pairings. The first round of the state tournament is scheduled for October 21st. Class 5A state tournament begins on October 28th.
Gibson Southern is looking to repeat as the 3A state champions as they are currently undefeated. Reitz has put together an undefeated season as well in Class 4A, while Tecumseh is undefeated at the 1A level.
IHSAA Football State Tournament:
Class 5A
Sectional 16
Game 1: Floyd Central (3-5) at North (4-4)
Game 2: Castle (5-3) at New Albany (2-6)
Class 4A
Sectional 24
Game 1: Memorial (5-3) at Bosse (1-7)
Game 2: Jasper (5-3) at Game 1 winner
Game 3: Boonville (6-2) at Harrison (2-6)
Game 4: Central (0-8) at Reitz (8-0)
Class 3A
Sectional 30
Game 1: Vincennes Lincoln (4-4) at Gibson Southern (8-0)
Game 2: Owen Valley (8-0) at Mount Vernon (4-4)
Game 3: Princeton (0-8) at West Vigo (3-5)
Game 4: Washington (2-6) at Pike Central (1-7)
Sectional 32
Game 1: Scottsburg (2-6) at Corydon Central (3-5)
Game 2: North Harrison (6-2) at Southridge (7-1)
Game 3: Madison (4-4) at Heritage Hills (4-4)
Game 4: Charlestown (7-1) at Salem (2-6)
Class 2A
Sectional 40
Game 1: Forest Park (1-7) at North Posey (6-2)
Game 2: Mitchell (1-7) at Paoli (6-2)
Game 3: Tell City (2-6) at Crawford County (0-8)
Game 4: Perry Central (7-1) at Mater Dei (6-2)
Class 1A
Sectional 48
Game 1: South Spencer (4-4) at Tecumseh (8-0)
Game 2: North Daviess (5-3) at Game 1 winner
Game 3: Springs Valley (4-4) at Providence (6-1)
Game 4: West Washington (5-2) at Eastern Greene (1-7