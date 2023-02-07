HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WEHT) – Southridge High School’s Memorial Gym was planned to host the 2023 IHSAA’s Boys Basketball Sectional #31, but those plans have recently changed.

While access to Memorial Gym complies with ADA standards, meaning the seats in the stadium are accessible, officials were informed in January that wheelchair access to the floors of Memorial Gym would need to be provided, according to a statement sent by the school. School officials tell us that the gym was built in the 1950s, so trying to get to the floor is not ADA compliant. Officials say the corporation worked to find accommodation solutions, but there wasn’t enough time to do this, so the game was moved to Washington, Indiana.

Officials say Southridge High School is moving forward on the process of installing an ADA Compliant solution to the Memorial Gym Floor, but it cannot be completed prior to this year’s Sectional Tournament. Officials add Southridge is, however, excited to continue as the 2023 2A Regional host this March and looking forward to the return of the 2024 3A IHSAA Sectional.

The sectional dates include February 28, March 1, 3 and 4. This will add roughly 45 minutes of drive time for several schools.

The press release is below.