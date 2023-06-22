HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – During its final meeting of the 2022-23 school year, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved a rule that changes the way schools are classified in four-class sports.

IHSAA says the Executive Committee voted to amend the original rule proposal from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) that would have changed how schools were classified in four-class sports by using fixed enrollment figures. Officials say instead, by a 13-4-1 count, the Committee opted to maintain a percentage-based system and adjusted it to a 20-25-25-30 ratio.

IHSAA says beginning with the next reclassification cycle, Class 4A will include the largest 20% of schools, Class 3A will be the next 25%, Class 2A the next 25% and Class A the smallest 30% of schools. Since 1997-98, the rule has required equally distributing schools (25%) among the four classes.

Officials say the next two-year reclassification cycle begins with the 2024-25 school year with the certified enrollment figures reported to the Indiana Department of Education from the upcoming school year being used. IHSAA says those will be released next winter. A news release says additionally, classifying the four-class sports will be based on the entire membership total and not only those schools participating in a given sport effectively keeping sectional alignments similar across each sport.

“The Board of Directors recognized the concerns brought to us by the IIAAA which were the enrollment gap in Class 4A and the smaller schools that were being moved up to a larger class without a significant enrollment change due to new member schools joining the Association,” said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig. “This change also addresses a desire for schools to be in the same class in baseball, basketball, softball, and volleyball but it also give us an opportunity to adjust those percentages in the future if necessary.”

The class movements of local schools would be predictions, because the rule doesn’t take affect until 2024-2025. How this works is in the document viewer below, and the far left number is most important. So any school from slot #1 to slot #80 is predicted to be in 4A, which is the largest 20% of schools. Any school ranked from #81 to #181 is 3A, 2A is 82 to 282, and 1A is #283 and lower. The official numbers will be announced in September once all the enrollment numbers come in. All numbers are subject to change, and we are working with the most recent records.

The committee will review a school’s success over the past two years to see if they can stay up a class size. The two variables that can make a change to the current list is school growth and how the committee reviews a school’s success over the past two years.

See how all Indiana schools placed below.