HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- There is a major change that might be coming to Indiana high school sports. There’s a proposal to separate the four class sports like baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball strictly by class sizes.

Previously, the rule required equally distributing schools among the four classes. If this passes, all 4A schools would have to have over 1,400 students. 3A would be between 600 and 1,400. 2A: 325 to 599 students, and 1A: 324 and lower.

Andy Owen, the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation Athletic Director, stopped by to talk about the impacts the proposal could have on Indiana high school sports.

