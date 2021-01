INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) The IHSAA has pushed back the Indiana boys basketball state finals by one week.

The change in date is due to NCAA Tournament games being played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The new date is Saturday, April 3rd.

All other tournament dates will remain as originally scheduled.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)