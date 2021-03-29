Indiana introduces Mike Woodson as new basketball head coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) The Mike Woodson ere is Bloomington is officially underway.

On Monday, Athletic Director Scott Dolson officially introduced Woodson as the new IU men’s basketball head coach.

Woodson was a star player at IU under Bobby Knight and has spent the last 25 years coaching in the NBA.

The new head coach says he is glad to be back home. “It’s a great day for the fans and Hoosier Nation, I think. Because it’s going to be my job to bridge the gap between young people who don’t know who coach Woodson is and the old timers who don’t know who I am. I’m going to bring all the old-timers back like the old days, and we going to bridge the gap between old and new. At the end of the day, it’s about two people or two things, and that’s the fans and our basketball program and our players. Our players will be first and foremost. I spoke to the guys last night, and I think they understand who Coach Woodson is early on because I’ve told them that this whole program is going to be about family.”

Former head coach Bobby Knight also chimed in on the hiring:



(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)